ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $9.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
