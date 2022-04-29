ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

