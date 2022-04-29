NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.22

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 5062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $912.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.75.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,331,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

