ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 85,902 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.