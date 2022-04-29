Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 8%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $373.56 and last traded at $371.53. 63,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,510,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

