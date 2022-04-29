Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $46,919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.36. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

