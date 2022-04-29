State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.20 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 168.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $13,662,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Textron stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.