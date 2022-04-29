State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

