Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $315.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

