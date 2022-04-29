Piper Sandler Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

GSHD stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

