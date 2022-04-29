Versor Investments LP Sells 700 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $55.19 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -788.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

