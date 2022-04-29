State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.