InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.32. 31,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,038,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in InMode by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

