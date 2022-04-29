Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $70.57. Approximately 55,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,122,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Unity Software by 358.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 62,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 118.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

