360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 6.2% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.98. 9,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,685,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

QFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

