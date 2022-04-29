MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.28. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a market cap of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

