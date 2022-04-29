Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 4,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 301,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
