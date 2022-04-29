Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 4,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 301,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.