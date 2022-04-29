Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 123,616 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

