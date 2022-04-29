Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.8% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.21. 620,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,551,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several analysts have commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

