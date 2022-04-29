Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.8% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.21. 620,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,551,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Several analysts have commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
