MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 5.9% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 11,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MBIA by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.