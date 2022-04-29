Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $166.40, but opened at $173.67. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $165.84, with a volume of 1,543 shares traded.

The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

