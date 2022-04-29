Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.06. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

