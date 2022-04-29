Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of W.W. Grainger worth $87,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $514.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

