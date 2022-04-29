Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Generac worth $84,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $233.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

