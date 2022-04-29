Swiss National Bank Has $87.05 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Best Buy worth $87,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY opened at $93.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

