Swiss National Bank Has $87.94 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of PPL worth $87,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

