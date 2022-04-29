V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of V.F. worth $92,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

VFC stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

