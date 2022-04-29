Swiss National Bank Has $88.03 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of DTE Energy worth $88,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of DTE opened at $135.52 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

