Swiss National Bank Sells 158,792 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,792 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of CNH Industrial worth $85,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

