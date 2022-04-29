Swiss National Bank Has $86.04 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Entergy worth $86,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,319 shares of company stock worth $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

