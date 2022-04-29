Swiss National Bank Sells 17,800 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $80,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $150.22 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

