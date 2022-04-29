Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.84

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 7282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $4,906,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

