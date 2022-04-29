Swiss National Bank Sells 92,600 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $91,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,178,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.27 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

