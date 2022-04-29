Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Waters worth $86,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

