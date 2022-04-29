Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Catalent worth $82,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

