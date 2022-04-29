CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.49 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,847,000 after acquiring an additional 477,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

