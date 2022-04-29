CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,689 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

