Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

