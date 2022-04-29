CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,678 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

