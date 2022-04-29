CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

BIDU opened at $120.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $218.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

