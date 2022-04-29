CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 335 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,651,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.