HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in HP by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.58 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

