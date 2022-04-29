CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 480.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

