Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

SPG stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

