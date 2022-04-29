CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,614.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.