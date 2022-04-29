CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.30 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $256,087,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,014.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,009.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,953.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.