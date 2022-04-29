CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

