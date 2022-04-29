Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Edison International worth $98,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

