Swiss National Bank Sells 24,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Skyworks Solutions worth $97,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,883,000 after purchasing an additional 262,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

SWKS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

