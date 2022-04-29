CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

BIO opened at $513.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.37 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

