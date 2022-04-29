Swiss National Bank Sells 39,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Church & Dwight worth $95,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

